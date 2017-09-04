North Yorkshire Police seeking 20 new recruits for force control room

Could you take a call from somebody who has just witnessed a murder or suffered abuse for years?

North Yorkshire Police is looking for people who are resilient, thrive under pressure and are able to keep calm in a crisis.

The force is currently recruiting 20 new members of staff to work in its control room, which is described as the "beating heart" of policing in North Yorkshire.

They answer all emergency and non-emergency calls that come into force, from reports of stolen vehicles to tragedies such as a sudden death or serious car crash.

The role also involves ensuring people and resources are sent to the right place at the right time.

Prospective applicants can ask any questions they have during a web chat on Wednesday, 6pm-7pm.

Log on to northyorkshire.police.uk/webchat then to take part.

You can also find out more about the recruitment process and the role on the force's website.

Recruitment closes on Sunday, September 17.