Man left with punctured lung after Malton pub brawl

A fight between a group of men outside a Malton pub left one man with head injuries and another with facial injuries and a punctured lung.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the brawl outside the New Globe Inn, Yorkersgate in Malton, at 9.30pm on Saturday, to come forward.
A 41-year-old man, a 51-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, all from Malton were later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and currently remain in police custody.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, to determine the full circumstances around the incident.
Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Graeme Boast, or email Graeme.boast@northyorkshire.police.uk. Quote reference 12170162082.
