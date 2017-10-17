Fears grow for missing Skipton woman after 72 hours without contact

The disappearance of a 31-year-old Skipton woman who hasn't been seen in 72 hours has described as a "high-risk" case by detectives.

North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to help locate Abigail Fox, 31, from Gainsborough Court, was last seen in Skipton town centre on Saturday afternoon.

Her concerned family called police on Monday morning to report her missing. The missing person investigation was initially treated as medium risk as it was not unusual for Abigail to stay away with friends and there were no apparent concerns for her safety.

However, 72 hours on, it has now been re-classified as high-risk as there has been no contact from Abigail and no sign of her, police say. This includes her presence on social media and bank account activity.

Detectives say Abigail does have a mobile phone but she does not have a charger with her. It is also believed she had very little or no cash on her when she went missing.

Police are urging people to come forward as a matter of urgency with any information that could help locate Abigail, including possible sightings over the past few days.

Abigail is described as white, aged 31, slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair that she usually ties-up.

She was last seen wearing a grey jumper with a black bomber jacket, dark leggings with a white pattern, and black loafer shoes with gold buckles. She usually carries a handbag.

If you can help the missing person investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote “Abigail Fox missing person” and reference number 12170185675.