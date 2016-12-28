Cruel thieves attacked calf, towed it with a quad bike and then shot it

Cruel thieves towed a calf out of its barn using a quad bike and shot it as they ransacked farm buildings.

North Yorkshire Police today released details of the incident near Tadcaster at around 11.30pm on December 21 as they appealed for information.

A spokesman said: "The thieves attacked a young cow, towed it out of its barn on the back of a quad bike then left it in the field. The animal was also shot and has subsequently died.

"The thieves stole the farmer’s trailers and caused other damage before leaving the scene on a quad bike."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola GILL PC1087.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160229555.