Concern for missing North Yorkshire man walking to London

Police in North Yorkshire have appealed for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Officers are concerned for Stephen Harrison, who was reported to be walking to London.

The 46-year-old is described as white, 6ft 1in and slim.

He was wearing a burgundy jumper when last seen.

Anyone who has seen him or who has information on his current whereabouts is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.