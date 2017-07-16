Concern for missing North Yorkshire man walking to London

Police in North Yorkshire have appealed for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Officers are concerned for Stephen Harrison, who was reported to be walking to London.
The 46-year-old is described as white, 6ft 1in and slim.
He was wearing a burgundy jumper when last seen.
Anyone who has seen him or who has information on his current whereabouts is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
