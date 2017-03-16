Channel 5 confirm TV return of The Yorkshire Vet

The success of TV’s The Yorkshire Vet – based at the original James Herriot practice in North Yorkshire – has seen Channel 5 commission two new series.

A winter special of the fly-on-the-wall documentary based at Skeldale Veterinary Centre and featuring vet Julian Norton and former Herriot trainee Peter Wright, attracted almost two million viewers.

Julian Norton at work.

Now, Channel 5 has confirmed that a new series of eight episodes will start next month, followed by eight more in the autumn.

Also, in the run up to the new series a one-hour special The Yorkshire Vet On Call will air on Tuesday, March 21 at 8pm on Channel 5.

Louise Cowmeadow, series editor at Daisybeck Studios which co-produces the show, said: “The series has built up a loyal following and our viewers adore our colourful characters and heartwarming stories. It’s real, inspiring, uplifting and full of love Both Peter, Julian and the animals, which are the stars of the show, have really struck a chord with our audience and we couldn’t be happier. We promise more drama and touching stories to keep viewers entertained.”

Christopher Timothy, who starred as James Herriot in the original BBC drama, will be back narrating the show.