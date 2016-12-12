Champion knitter pips panto rivals to the title

A prolific knitter has astounded a Yorkshire theatre with her incredible output of Christmas pantomime props.

Pam Myers, of Richmond, has knitted 246 woollen apples to decorate the town’s Georgian Theatre Royal stage ahead of their production of Snow White.

Directors appealed to supporters of the venue to help dress the set, and over 2,000 apples were donated - with over a tenth of the total stitched by super-knitter Pam.

The accomplished needlewoman was also named Champion Knitter last year for producing the most leaves for the Georgian’s adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The Richmond WI member only narrowly ‘pipped’ her rivals’ efforts, as several knitters contributed over 100 apples each to the collection.

“I have really enjoyed making the apples for the pantomime and I can now knit an apple with my eyes shut! I started knitting when I was at school and have done a lot over the years. I enjoy knitting for good causes and previous projects have included trauma teddies for ambulances.

“I am also a member of the Richmond WI and many of us have been knitting the apples. We even had apple knitting socials at each other’s houses. We’re hoping to move on to knitting some twiddle muffs for dementia sufferers in the New Year,” said Pam.

Community crafters regularly compete to provide home-made items for the annual panto. In 2011, over 1,000 bananas were knitted for The Adventures of Sinbad and the following year nearly 3,000 white snowball pompoms were amassed for Babes in the Wood. Last year around 2,500 leaves were knitted to decorate a giant beanstalk for Jack and the Beanstalk.

Pantomime director Clare Allen said:

“It is brilliant to have had so many apples pouring into the theatre and we are extremely grateful for all the time and effort that has gone into making these beautiful objects. They are not only an essential part of the show but it also makes our pantomime a real community event by involving so many people of all ages.

“To add a bit of extra fun, each year we offer an award to the most prolific knitter and over the last few weeks, there has been some good-natured competition as to who would win. We offer our warmest congratulations to Pam who has produced such a staggering number of apples and would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part.”

An engraved trophy to commemorate Pam’s achievement was donated by CJ Lightfoot Jewellers in Richmond.

Snow White runs at the Georgian Theatre Royal until Sunda January 8. Tickets from £8 to £22 are available from the Box Office on 01748 825252 or www.georgiantheatreroyal.co.uk.