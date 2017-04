The Tesco store in Northallerton has donated £1,500 to help a local schoolboy get much-needed cancer treatment.

Mark Hammond, eight, is fighting medulloblastoma tumours found on his brain and spine.

His family and friends are raising money for treatment they believe could prolong the life of the Mount Pleasant Primary School pupil.

The store’s manager Faye Stevenson said: “The whole community is rallying round and we would urge everyone to do whatever they can to help.”