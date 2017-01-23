Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2017 - Nominate now

Destination Harrogate is this week launching the ninth annual Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards, complete with two new awards and sponsors for 2017.

Chair of Destination Harrogate David Ritson and Simon Cotton, General Manager at the Cedar Court Hotel, have welcomed Visit Harrogate and Timothy Taylor & Co Ltd as respective sponsors for the new restaurant and bar of the year categories.

Mr Ritson explained why the two new awards have been added.

He said: “We recognise that the hospitality industry changes over the years and we want to ensure our awards keep up to date with trends.

“This will be our ninth year arranging the awards and they have always been really well supported with nearly 1,000 nominations each year.

“Harrogate and district has a very popular restaurant and bar scene and these changes recognise the importance they and more importantly the people who work in that scene represent.”

Mr Cotton added: “The restaurant of the year category reflects the fact that everyone loves great food and drink and when it is served in the surroundings you love, with high standards in all areas by people who care and encourage you to return again and again what can be better?

“Nominations will be accepted from owners, managers, team members and customers – tell us why your restaurant of the year is all of the above and more!

“The bar of the year category is a personal favourite of mine! The district is famed for its great ale and a fine selection of places to drink it!.

“Whatever your tipple Harrogate is no exception and everyone has their favourite – what’s yours?”

Mr Ritson said: “We are proud to welcome Visit Harrogate and Timothy Taylor and they join our other fantastic sponsors to present another glittering Hospitality & Tourism Awards at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 5.”

Caroline Bayliss is the Chair of Visit Harrogate and explained why they are so happy to be involved.

“Visit Harrogate is the organisation which exists to support businesses, conferences and tourism in Harrogate and the surrounding area and to provide a way for businesses in the Harrogate district to get involved and work together,” she said.

“Visit Harrogate wants to introduce the world to all that Harrogate and its surrounding area has to offer,” she added.

“We aim to grow tourism and commerce throughout the Harrogate district and have the backing of Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire County Council, Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Destination Harrogate and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

“These awards are a fantastic celebration of the hospitality industry and everyone who works so hard to deliver a high quality service and product in the area. It has to be Harrogate!”

Tim Dewey, Chief Executive of Timothy Taylor agreed: “Timothy Taylor established the brewery in the centre of Keighley in 1858, moving to the Knowle Spring, our present site, in 1863.

“The principle of not accepting second best was laid down and remains with us to the present day.

“This means that the very finest ingredients are used to brew the best possible beers, with Landlord winning many awards so we understand quality and that’s what we think these awards represent.

“We will be looking for the best of the best bars in the area and are excited to join Simon and David as sponsors of the bar of the year award.”