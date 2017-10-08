Briar Hill Farm House, Station Lane, Burton Leonard - £675,000

This detached stone built house retains many of its original features, with exposed beams and fireplaces in many of the rooms. It includes a stone flagged sitting/dining room, kitchen with a range-style cooker, snug with exposed beams, master bedroom with en-suite, family bathroom and three further bedrooms. There is also a versatile room built into the eaves, with a skylight which could be used for an office or additional storage space.

Outside is a garden with patio. Contact Strutt and Parker on 01423 594859.