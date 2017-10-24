Brass Factor for Martin House here

Martin House Children’s Hospice is set to receive top brass from a major competition which is coming to Wetherby next month.

The award-winning brass band entertainment contest Brass Factor will take place on November 18 at the Engine Shed in Wetherby, attracting top celebrity judges and talented brass bands.

Brass Factor was first launched in 2010 by Alex Bray as a mix of the popular TV talent show format and the tradition of brass bands.

His aim is invest in the future of brass banding with an entertaining evening showcasing the diverse output of brass band music. The audience on the night will help decide on the winning band.

Founder, Alex Bray said: “I support Martin House because of the fantastic work they do with children and how they change families lives who they support.”

Bhranti Naik, community fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Alex for once again supporting Martin House with this hugely popular and entertaining event.

“Music is a particularly important feature of Martin House; our music therapists work with our children and young people to help them express themselves and enjoy the full sensory experience that music offers.”

For tickets (£10 in advance; £12 on the door) go to www.brassfactor.com.