Big Breakfast on a plate for farm charity

Chris and Christine Ryder. (S)

Husband and wife farmers and civic dignitaries, Coun Christine Ryder, The Deputy Mayor of Harrogate, and her consort husband Chris, are set to stage another three-day charity breakfast at their Scaife Hall Farm in Blubberhouses, in the New Year.

Proceeds will go to The Addington Fund, which offers a lifeline to farmers in desperate need of housing or emergency funds, so helping to maintain the economic and social fabric of UK farming communities.

“Tickets are already selling well, so the advice is not to leave it too late to book, because once they’re gone they’re gone,” said Christine.

The Ryders have already raised more than £12,000 for the charity as a result of two previous Big Breakfast bonanzas staged at their Hardisty Hill farm, which is also a multi award-winning bed and breakfast accommodation.

Breakfasts are very much a speciality at Scaife Hall Farm, which is a former winner of the Best Yorkshire Breakfast category in the Deliciouslyorkshire Awards, among others.

The fundraiser will be on January 24, 25 and 26, 10am-noon and 1-3pm daily. Tickets, £15, can be booked by phoning Christine Ryder on 01943 880354.