Authors to donate funds from sales of first book

Children’s authors Hayley Dodsworth and Donna Harrison will be donating £300 to charity to mark 500 sales of their first book.

Former marketing manager Hayley Dodsworth, 45, of Bardsey, gave up her job last April to produce Emma Bright and The Super Food Fight, with friend Donna Harrison of East Keswick.

The book was written to inspire children to eat a wider variety of healthier foods after Hayley’s eldest daughter became a fussy eater in 2010.

“My eldest daughter Emma became a fussy eater, often refusing food for attention, as her sisters then aged one and two were very demanding,” said Hayley.

“To convince Emma to eat her meals I made up stories at the dinner table for everyone, where we named the foods and created a fantasy island called Plenty.

“I let my imagination run wild and Emma loved the attention she received as she was the main character/heroine in every story.”

After its launch earlier this year, the book has reached 500 healthy sales, with some copies being sent to America.

For every copy sold, 50p is being donated for a children’s cancer charity and the mothers will present £300 to the Cancer Research UK shop in Wetherby on Saturday from 10am.

Hayley and Donna will also sign copies of the ten chapter Emma Bright and the Super Food Fight at the Market Place shop.

And the pair will spread their message at Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate on May Day.