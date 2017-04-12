Athletes go the distance at national competitions

Two school athletes are in the running after competing at the highest level.

Richmond School and Sixth Form College students Luke Hack and Harry Robson are becoming forces to be reckoned with as they develop their athletic skills.

Luke competes successfully at cross country during the winter and on the track at 800m and 1500m as the athletics season gets under way.

Already a first reserve with the English Schools, he competed recently at the National Cross Country Championships in Nottingham.

Luke, 17, of Brompton-on-Swale, said: “I have been running competitively for about seven years and find North Yorkshire a great place to train because of all the hills. I really enjoy the tactics of running as I’m never quite sure what I will need to do in each race. I’d love to compete for my country.”

Harry, 16, of Catterick Village, is enjoying success in cross country, triathlon and duathlon events after seven years of competition.

He is the current 800m indoor North Yorkshire champion, has competed in national events, and will take part soon in European and World Duathlon qualifiers.

Harry said: “I love competition and can’t think of anything better than competing for my country.”