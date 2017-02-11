Ambassadors boost rail station services

Commuters are set to benefit from an enhanced travel experience thanks to the launch of Grand Central Rail’s Station Ambassador programme.

The scheme, which has seen success in Hartlepool, Eaglescliffe and Brighouse, is part of Grand Central’s ongoing commitment to investment in the local communities it serves.

The Station Ambassador programme at Thirsk and Northallerton is in association with train operator Trans Pennine Express.

As part of the programme community volunteers, trained by Grand Central, are on hand at participating stations on Sundays, and occasionally bank holidays, when stations are traditionally unstaffed and the majority of rail engineering work occurs.

Their role is to assist passengers with enquiries about tickets, connections and local services, ensure travellers board and disembark trains safely and efficiently.

Richard McClean, managing director of Grand Central Rail, said: “The communities along our routes are at the heart of our business and we have therefore ensured that our investment goes beyond just our fleet and right into the communities for the benefit of local passengers.

“Our station ambassador scheme grew out of our desire to have a staff presence on the stations we serve to make rail travel easier.”