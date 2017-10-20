Treetop treats for family Hallowe’en fun

Shops are full of ghoulish and sweet outfits for little horrors and pumpkins alike.

And apart from using them for trick or treat outings, Treetop Nets at Ripon is giving youngsters another excuse to wear outfits.

As an extra special Hallowe’en half-term treat, any little ghosts or ghouls that come to Treetop Nets during October half term in fancy dress will be magically granted double time to bounce, climb, slide and play on its web of nets high up in the canopy of the ancient Ripon woodland.

Treetop Nets is the second site to be opened by the Windermere based company Treetop Trek Ltd and features a maze of bouncy slides, tunnels and ball parks all made of netting and suspended up to 40ft in the tree canopy.

The attraction, which opened last year, is the biggest of its kind in the UK.

Treetop Nets is designed to offer an amazing and adventurous way for children and adults to play up high in the trees.

Unlike traditional high ropes courses, visitors are completely surrounded by three-metre high walls of netting so that harnesses are not needed.

To book a place please visit: www.treetopnets.co.uk or call 01539 447186.